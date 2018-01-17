Verizon and NBA Score Multi-Year Content, Innovation Partnership

NEW YORK—Verizon and NBA want to be a dynamic duo on the court, as the two have announced a multi-year partnership that will seek to deliver NBA content to fans via Verizon’s media brands, including Yahoo.

The new deal provides Verizon users to purchase NBA League Pass in the U.S. for video streaming of live out-of-market games on Yahoo Sports and other Verizon media platforms; registered users will also have be able try an eight-game preview of the League Pass subscription offering with Verizon’s “It’s On Us” program. Additional offerings on Yahoo Sports and other Verizon media platforms include a daily show highlighting NBA action, storylines and commentary, as well as original sports and lifestyle programming.

Innovation will also be part of this new partnership, with the development of augmented reality and other new forms of content. An update of fantasy experiences is also planned.

These new offerings will become available beginning with the NBA All-Star 2018 weekend in Los Angeles.