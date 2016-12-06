Veritone Media Rebrands as Veritone One

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Ad agency Veritone Media has a new name and new areas where it will look to expand its services. The newly rebranded Veritone One will continue to work in the radio, podcast and YouTube space, but will now also offer its services to TV, digital and social media. In addition, new hires have also been announced.

Veritone One will leverage proprietary artificial intelligence technology to track and evaluate advertising with a Cognitive Media Platform that provides real-time audio and video capture, indexing and analytics. The platform ingests thousands of hours of audio and video content daily, using its integrated cognitive engines—which include logo detection, natural language processing, voice fingerprinting, facial recognition and object detection—to create a database and index.

The company has also announced the hiring of Sean Patrick King to head its audio and television operations, and Cameron Jonsson, along with members of his former Reach + Acquire team, to lead the digital and social media efforts.

Veritone One is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif.