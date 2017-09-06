Verance Appoints Eric Anderson as SVP, Chief Partnership Officer

SAN DIEGO, CALIF.—As Verance Corporation is attempting to expand into television, the company has announced the hiring of Eric Anderson as its senior vice president and chief partnership officer. Anderson will look to form partnerships for the Verance Aspect content measurement and enhancement platform with CE companies, chip manufacturers, brands, local broadcasters, networks and content providers.

The Aspect system is designed to connect broadcast television with broadband-enabled applications and consumer enhancements like personalization, interactivity and addressable advertising. The technology has been selected as a foundational component of ATSC 3.0, but is also compatible with the ATSC 1.0 broadcasting environment.

Anderson comes to Verance after most recently leading the video personalization unit of Nielsen’s entertainment data and technology company, Gracenote. He has also worked at Samsung Electronics, Handango, Ericsson North America and Accenture.