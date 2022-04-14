Venera Technologies Partners With SDVI Bringing Quasar QC To Rally Platform
By Phil Kurz published
Quasar offers advanced quality control monitoring for 4K/UHD content and IMF packages
BURBANK, Calif.—Venera Technologies has partnered with SDVI integrating its Quasar cloud-native QC service with SDVI’s Rally cloud-based media supply chain management platform.
A cloud-native QC service, Quasar has passed AWS’s architecture and security guidelines. It provides dynamic scalability, high-level security and extensive QC capabilities, the company said.
The Quasar solution offers advanced features like QC of 4K/UHD content, IMF packages, HDR (Dolby Vision), Slate detection, Harding PSE validation and reference-based QC.
The SDVI Rally platform is a media supply chain solution that helps media companies take advantage of cloud-based processing for workflows from ingest through processing, packaging, distribution and archiving.
“The Rally platform was architected to enable operators to use the best tools for every step of their media supply chains,” said Andy Brinck, vice president of strategic alliances for SDVI. “With the addition of the cloud-native Quasar QC service, our customers have yet another world-class solution to utilize for ensuring the highest quality content processing and delivery.”
With seamless integration with the Rally platform, Quasar can enable media companies to ensure the quality of their cloud-based content and its adherence to specification for any delivery platform, the company said.
More information is available on the Venera Technologies and SDVI websites.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
