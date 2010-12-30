Vegas Pro 10 delivers Z Depth 3-D Blu-ray subtitling compatibility

Stereoscopic Blu-ray 3-D subtitling application Z Depth is now compatible with Sony’s Vegas Pro 10 nonlinear editing software, adding new features and performance improvements to Z Depth for Blu-ray Disc authoring professionals.

The Z Depth 1.5 subtitle offset editing application integrates with Vegas Pro 10 to allow 3-D Blu-ray Disc authoring facilities to create required disparity metadata files for positioning of subtitles and menus. The Z Depth application also enables 3-D Blu-ray Disc authoring facilities and subtitle creation companies to produce accurate subtitling in the 3-D space to create the most comfortable viewing experience possible.

Z Depth 1.5 now supports a number of additional output modes, including side-by-side, over/under and anaglyphic modes, improving workflow by allowing numerous monitoring options for both editing and viewing.