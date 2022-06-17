Vanessa Strouse Named VP and Head of Digital For Scripps' Newsy and Court TV

ATLANTA—The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed veteran media executive Vanessa Strouse to the role of vice president and head of digital for Newsy and Court TV, effective June 20, 2022.

Strouse will be responsible for the overall digital and social media strategies for the news group. She will report to Kate O’Brian, head of the News Group, Scripps Networks.

“Vanessa has more than two decades of experience building brands and growing audiences,” O’Brian said. “She will be an integral part of the Scripps Networks News Group, leading the digital team to develop new methods of connecting with our audiences through our digital and social media platforms.”

Prior to joining Scripps, Strouse spent four years at Yahoo, one of the largest digital media organizations in the United States. Most recently, she served as Yahoo’s vice president and head of audience development and content strategy. In that role, Strouse oversaw content development, distribution strategy and audience acquisition for Yahoo’s media portfolio, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Entertainment, Yahoo Lifestyle, Autoblog, Engadget, Makers and Built By Girls. She created and executed an audience development strategy for Yahoo’s social platforms. She also served as general manager for Autoblog and Engadget.

Strouse led operations for Yahoo Finance in 2018, launching live programming and leading the over-the-top (OTT) and linear distribution strategy for Yahoo Finance Live.

In 2007, Strouse launched Fox Business Network, which included hiring teams and launching 14 shows in four months. She spent a decade at Fox Business Network, leading the creative teams for all programming.

Strouse also led the graphics team at MSNBC and worked as a producer, writer and booker for CNBC, covering a wide variety of stories.

Strouse earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University-Long Beach. She lives in New Jersey with her family.