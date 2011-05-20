Vaddio Releases HD Robotic PTZ Camera



Minneapolis, MN--Vaddio’s newest high definition camera, the ClearVIEW HD-20, features a glass multi-element 20x motorized zoom lens and the newly designed precision slip-clutch robotics. The HD 20 provides broadcast-quality motion control with smooth pan/tilt operation for accurate camera movement and control.



“The challenge with building the industry’s first True Single Chip HD PTZ camera was finding an imaging sensor that could natively display 1080p images,” said president of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “Because traditional CMOS pixels get really small in sensors larger than 2-megapixels, most video camera manufacturer’s stay with lower resolution sensors and scale a 720 image to 1080. By scaling the image, the pixel size remains large, while still reducing the noise and light sensitivity associated with smaller pixel sizes. By utilizing Sony’s Exmor Sensor technology we were able to gain a higher pixel count, giving us true 1080 HD, and still have superb picture quality because the Exmor Sensor collects 47 percent more light than a traditional CMOS sensor."



The new HD-20 is built around the 6.49mm diagonal (1/3-Type) Sony Exmor Sensor, which adopts the “Column-Parallel A/D Conversion Technique” to create images containing more detail. It combines the speed of the 3.27 megapixel CMOS sensor with the advanced quality image sensor technologies accumulated through the development of CCD sensors. With a LUX rating of 1.6, the HD-20 achieves improved picture quality in very low light environments, according to the company.



Outputs include high definition video in both analog and component (YPbPr) and HDMI formats in resolutions of 1080p, 1080i and 720p, ideal for use in presentation and videoconferencing environments. SDI is also available with an optional Slot Card.



The ClearVIEW HD-20 can be configured as a WallVIEW SR (Short-Range) or WallVIEW CCU system. The SR system provides power to the camera, and component HD video back to the Quick-Connect SR up to 100 feet over a single CAT-5 cable. Both the SR and CCU versions use the EZ-Port on the back of the camera. With an additional CCU EZIM card power, video and control can be run up to 500 feet over CAT-5 cable. In addition, the CCU allows the user adjustable red and blue gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee, iris and gain and allows up to three scene settings to be stored in the CCU.



- Systems Contractor News



