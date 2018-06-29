V-Nova Becomes IABM Platinum Member

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.--V-Nova Ltd.—a U.K.-based provider of compression solutions for media processing and delivery—has upgraded its membership to the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers to Platinum, the organization’s highest level--Platinum. IABM is an international trade association for broadcast and media technology suppliers.

V-Nova’s product portfolio, which includes PERSEUS cross media codec technology, spans content production, contribution, storage, and distribution to end-users.

“As members for several years already, it has become clear that IABM is a leading forum and we now look forward to expanding our work with other members to drive forward progress across the industry,” said Guido Meardi, CEO and co-Founder of V-Nova Ltd., in London, U.K.

V-Nova joins other IABM Platinum level members including Dell EMC, Google, Grass Valley, NEP, Piksel and Verizon Digital Media Services. IABM provides a wide range of member services, including market intelligence, training, technology, exhibitions and best practices to help them improve business.

“We welcome V-Nova’s decision to upgrade its IABM membership to Platinum level,” said Peter White, IABM CEO. “Having been an IABM member since 2015 – not long after the company was founded – V-Nova has been an active participant in IABM initiatives, events and activities, and is in a great position to take advantage of the extra benefits and status that Platinum membership offers. I’m looking forward to working closely with one of the industry’s great, new-generation innovators.”