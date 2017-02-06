V-Nova Acquires Faroudja Enterprises Video Processing Patents
LONDON—V-Nova has made its first acquisition, announcing the purchase of video imaging manufacturer Faroudja Enterprises full global patent portfolio for an undisclosed sum. V-Nova will look to boost its Perseus compression technology with the addition of Faroudja patents.
Among the patents that were acquired as part of the portfolio are Faroudja’s pre-processor and post-processor. There are also techniques for video enhancement like multidimensional video processing and the use of a support layer in parallel with the conventional compressions path. The Faroudja scheme complements compressions standards like MPEG-2, H.264, HEVC and Perseus.
V-Nova will not require modifications to its standard codec with the addition of Faroudja’s IP patent portfolio. This will allow the company to fully utilize the patents with Perseus.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox