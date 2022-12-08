V-Nova, Allegro DVT Form Collaboration On LCEVC Compliance Testing, Intellectual Property

GRENOBLE, France, and LONDON—Video codec compliance test suite and video semiconductor intellectual property (IP) provider Allegro DVT and video compression solutions specialist V-Nova have partnered to speed up the availability of Low Complexity Enhancement Video Codec (LCEVC)-enabled solutions for video SOC (system on a chip) and Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) vendors looking to accelerate time to market for deployment of LCEVC, the companies said today.

V-Nova co-chaired the development committee for MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC and contributed to the foundational technology upon which it is built.

“We were impressed with the performance of LCEVC both in terms of video quality and compression ratio. We also see it as an opportunity to tackle the increasing complexity of video codecs while delivering best-in-class power consumption,” said Allegro DVT CEO Nouar Hamze. “Allegro DVT is committed to supporting the LCEVC ecosystem and welcomes the collaboration with V-Nova. Over the next months, we will be announcing a full range of new products to accelerate the design and testing of video SoCs targeting the LCEVC market.”

The companies will collaborate on making available compliance test streams and proven video IP, they said.

The product roadmap will make it possible for video SOC and video ASIC vendors to integrate and verify the compliance of their LCVEC implementation with the standard. As a consequence, tape-out will be safer and time to market reduced, they said.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Allegro DVT to support the roll out of LCEVC in the market,” said V-Nova CEO and co-founder Guido Meardi. “They are the market leaders in the provision of compliance test streams to SOC vendors. These, together with proven silicon IP, will speed up the availability of LCEVC-enabled silicon in the market. We look forward to the partnership and further support Allegro’s LCEVC roadmap.”

LCEVC is the new video standard from MPEG. It delivers better quality at up to 40% less bandwidth, reduces transcoding times and lowers storage and content delivery costs. It enhances any “base” codec, including AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265, VVC/H.266 and AV1 without replacing them, V-Nova said.