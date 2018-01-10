Utah Scientific Bumps Davis Up to VP, North American Sales

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific looked within to find its new Vice President, North American sales, announcing the promotion of Troy Davis, the company’s sales manager for the Western region. Davis will continue to manage the Western region in addition to his new responsibilities overseeing the entire Utah Scientific sales operation in North America.

Davis has been with Utah Scientific in 2003, managing sales territories across North America, including the nine-state Western region. In that role, he was responsible for direct and dealer/reseller sales to call-letter broadcasters, as well as educational, telephony, corporate and government customers.

Previous jobs for Davis included time as a regional sales manager at Vela Broadcast and an earlier stint with Utah Scientific/Dynatech Video Group.