USSI Global Promotes Dan Roberts to CFO

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has promoted Dan Roberts to chief financial officer. In the newly created role, Roberts will continue to report to CEO David Christiano, with his focus shifting from daily financial operations to executive management and strategic growth initiatives.

Roberts’ promotion follows five years as vice president of accounting and finance, a period over which USSI Global revenues doubled with the help of his vision and leadership.

“Dan’s experience in diverse business finance and executive management, and track record of success including his five years in an important business growth role at USSI Global, make him the perfect choice for this newly created position,” said Christiano. “We look forward to working closely with Dan as he executes his vision for the long-term future and viability of USSI Global’s business.”

Roberts brings 35 years of business finance and management experience to his new role. Beginning his career with Ernst and Young as a client-facing manager for major corporate accounts, he later spent 20 years in senior level financial positions at companies in the manufacturing, aerospace and defense, professional services and SaaS industries including Harris Corporation and Mediaspan Group. While at Mediaspan, he took on additional leadership responsibilities across operations, sales, marketing, and product development. Roberts was instrumental in transitioning the company’s business model from transaction-based software sales to lucrative SaaS solutions, resulting in the successful sale of the MediaSpan business to private equity investors.

USSI said Roberts will leverage his past experiences and strategic vision to drive continued business growth and future direction as USSI Global’s CFO. That includes expanding the company’s international business and developing stronger visibility in growth markets for the company’s broadcast, digital signage, and consumer electronics and repair businesses. He will also evaluate acquisitions that complement USSI Global’s existing business operations and establish a foundation for expansion into new industries.