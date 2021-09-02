US SVOD Subs to Hit 450M by 2026

LONDON—A new report from Digital TV research is forecasting that SVOD subscriptions in the U.S. will increase by one third (33%) from 338 million at the end of 2021 to to 450 million in 2026.

The forecast is for SVOD services offering movies, linear channels and TV episodes and excludes sports services.

In 2026, the report predicts that about 87% of TV households (106 million) will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform, up from 82% of TV households (99 million) subscribing to at least one SVOD platform by end-2021.

The report also projects that Amazon will be the largest SVOD provider in the U.S. in 2026 with 101.4 million, followed by Netflix (69.9 million), Disney+ (59.5 million), Hulu (54.3 million), HBO Max (53 million), Paramount+ (22.4 million), Peacock (16.4 million), Starz (15.9 million), Showtime (12.5 million and Apple TV+ (9.0 million).

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted that “we have substantially revised our forecasts to reflect recent market developments. For instance, we have markedly increased our subscriber numbers for Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and the `others’ category.”

The report also predicts that the average SVOD household will pay for 4.26 SVOD platforms by 2026, up from 3.42 SVOD services at the end of 2021.

For more information on the `North America SVOD Forecasts’ report, contact: Simon Murray, simon@digitaltvresearch.com, Tel: +44 20 8248 5051.