U.S. Postal Service Launches Alex Trebek Stamp

CULVER CITY, Calif.—The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the life and legacy of "Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek with the launch of a new Forever stamp. The dedication ceremony was held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.

"Millions of Americans invited Alex Trebek into their living rooms each weeknight," said Michael Elston, secretary of the USPS Board of Governors. "After thousands of shows over 37 seasons, he was someone we trusted and felt like we knew. And with his intelligence and wit, he made it cool to be smart."

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Alex Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998. He began hosting the syndicated series "Jeopardy" in 1984,.

"It's so appropriate that the stamp illustration commemorates Alex with a 'Jeopardy' clue. He loved the game so much, and he always insisted the clues were the true star of the show," said current "Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings. "Alex Trebek was an American institution and so it makes perfect sense to honor him on a postage stamp. And of course, I had to geek out when I saw that the full sheet of stamps looks like a 'Jeopardy' game board!"

Trebek was devoted to charity work, notably making many trips to Africa, Asia and South America with child welfare organization, World Vision, which focused on alleviating poverty and hunger. He donated 62 acres of land in the Hollywood Hills, the Trebek Open Space, to protect natural habitat and offer trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. Trebek and his family also donated significantly to transform a closed North Hollywood roller rink into the Trebek Center, a facility to serve those experiencing homelessness.

Among numerous honors, he won a lifetime achievement Emmy Award and eight Daytime Emmys for outstanding game show host. After a brave public battle with pancreatic cancer, he died on Nov. 8, 2020.

Sony Pictures Stage 10, where "Jeopardy" is still taped, has been renamed the Alex Trebek Stage.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Jeopardy" is produced by Sony Pictures Television (SPT). In April, SPT launched the 60th Diamond Celebration, a campaign bringing fans a year filled with engaging experiences, limited-edition merchandise and more to celebrate the show's remarkable legacy. For more information, visit: jeopardy.com/60th-diamond-celebration .

"My family and I were completely surprised about Alex being honored by the U.S. Postal Service. It is a such an extraordinary honor and a wonderful way to recognize what Alex meant to so many people," said Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek. "Alex would be over the moon about this distinctive honor and, he'd feel very humbled. I think the stamp design is very creative because Alex Trebek is the answer to all the clues."

The grid of 20 stamps evokes the bank of video monitors that forms the "Jeopardy" game board. Each stamp reads "This Naturalized U.S. Citizen Hosted The Quiz Show 'jeopardy' For 37 Seasons." Underneath, upside down, is the correct response: "Who is Alex Trebek?" Antonio Alcalá was the art director and designer for the stamp project, using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.