UPC Poland Taps Juniper Networks For Infrastructure Upgrade

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Juniper Networks has been selected by UPC Poland to provide a new, 400G-ready network to power UPC Poland’s international core infrastructure.

UPC Poland is Liberty Global’s largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland’s largest cable TV operator. The UPC Poland’s network provides broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of consumers and a range of 1G/per second business voice and data services.

This network upgrade will help in sustaining a high quality of user experience across the 3.7 million households and thousands of mobile customers UPC Poland currently serves, while enabling further growth, effective and flexible operational cost controls and sustainability, the companies noted.

UPC Poland has seen exponential traffic growth on its network, with an annual compound increase of 40 percent over the past decade. The upgrade will allow UPC Poland to handle this growth over the next ten years without falling behind on service, scale and quality for existing and new customers alike, Jupiter also noted.

For the upgrade, UPC Poland selected the Juniper Networks PTX10008 Series Router, the latest generation modular core router. It offers 100GbE and 400GbE port density with full flexibility of port speed (multi-rate) in the smallest footprint possible, and with the necessary headroom to grow alongside UPC Poland’s expanding business.

The first UPC Poland network node has already been successfully deployed in Poznan, with another in Warsaw to follow. A further three nodes will then be rolled out to create a nationwide infrastructure to underpin UPC Poland’s digital transformation.

“Liberty Global believes the connections we are building today are helping to create a better tomorrow,” said Monika Nowak-Toporowicz, vice president and CTIO at UPC Poland & UPC Slovakia. “This approach applies on multiple levels in UPC Poland’s new network, providing consistent, superior digital user experiences for our millions of subscribers while being mindful of space and power consumption in our data centers and points of presence. The sustainability of the Juniper PTX Series routing platform provides the best five-year Total Cost of Ownership out of the vendors we evaluated, which has also enabled us to really plan for the future and manage costs in direct ratio to ongoing growth, so our choice of the stand-out experience-first network provider was a strategic business decision that was easy to make.”