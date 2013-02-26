UNLV Thomas & Mack Center Upgrades to HD with ABS

SEATAC, WASH. —The Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has upgraded its control room to full HD production with equipment from video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions.



The new system is used primarily for in-house video scoreboard presentations, though some projects are produced for live and on-demand streaming.



Brian Williams, video facilities manager, said the center installed an HD-compatible video scoreboard about five years ago, although the upgrade was not complete until UNLV added a Ross Carbonite 2M switcher, Fujinon XA50x9.5BESM HD telephoto box style lens and Utah Scientific UTAH-100/UDS router.



Home of the Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball and Lady Rebels women’s basketball teams, the Thomas & Mack Center hosts a variety of events, including a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings NBA basketball game on Oct. 19, 2012, when the new HD new equipment was first used. The system was also in place for the 2012 National Finals Rodeo and some UNLV December graduation ceremonies. It is currently being used for the university’s home basketball games.