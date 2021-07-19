Univision Revamps Executive Leadership

MIAMI—In the run-up to the completion of the Televisa-Univision deal, Univision Holdings, Inc., has revamped its corporate leadership structure and announced a number of the new appointments that the company hopes will help it grow and execute on its strategies once the merger has been completed later in 2021.

“I am delighted to share the evolution of our corporate leadership structure and to introduce the new, world-class executives that have joined to help drive the execution of our vision,” said Univision CEO Wade Davis. “We are incredibly fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at both Televisa and Univision to draw from. Furthermore, the size of the market opportunity and our positioning to become the global leader in Spanish-language media has allowed us to attract new and diverse executives from some of the largest and most successful companies in the world. We have the right strategy, and following the closing of the Televisa-Univision merger, we will have the assets and market-leading position for this team to execute and capture the opportunity in front of us to be the largest and most compelling Spanish-language media company across all platforms.”

The transaction between Univision and Televisa, announced on April 13, 2021, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals in the United States and Mexico.

Univision noted that the new appointments are effective immediately unless otherwise noted.

As part of the revamped leadership, Carlos Ferreiro will assume the role of chief financial officer for Univision on October 1st, 2021 and will continue with this position for the combined company following the closing of the Televisa-Univision transaction, Univision reported. Until that time, he will serve as an advisor to the senior leadership team, as it plans to integrate the two companies.

As CFO, Ferreiro will have a critical role in integrating and designing a combined organization that can unlock enormous strategic and operational synergies of the combined company. Ferreiro has been an important contributor to the success of Televisa for the last 20 years, currently as chief financial officer and, prior to that, as chief financial officer of Sky, Cable and Iusacell for Televisa.

Peter Lori, who has been a key member of the current Univision leadership team and at the center of all of the strategic moves of Univision, will continue as CFO of the company until October 1, 2021 and will continue in a senior executive role with the combined company to be further defined in the integration planning process.

Pilar Ramos joins as general counsel and corporate secretary for Univision and will assume the role of general counsel for Televisa-Univision once the merger is completed and subject to the transaction closing. With over two decades of global legal and government affairs experience, Ramos joins Univision from Mastercard, where she served in various leadership roles during her 18-year career.

Jose Tomas joins Univision as chief administrative officer. This newly created role will oversee strategic support areas essential to continue transforming Univision and to create centers of excellence in the future combined company. Tomás brings deep experience in corporate transformations and performance improvement. He previously led human resources and other strategic functions for some of the world’s largest companies including General Motors, Anthem, Inc. and Burger King Corporation.

Flavia Vigio joins Univision as executive vice president of communications. She will be responsible for all internal and external communications, publicity and public relations for Univision. With an extensive career in the areas of corporate communications, media relations and publicity, Vígio was most recently at WarnerMedia, where she was the head of general entertainment consumer marketing and public relations for Latin America.

Jessica Rodriguez has been promoted to chief brand and impact officer for Univision and for the combined Televisa-Univision company once the merger is completed. In her new position, Rodriguez will play a crucial role helping Univision elevate the combined Televisa and Univision brands and cultures through focused engagement with their audiences.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez has been promoted to president of Sports Enterprises for Univision and, following the completion of the merger, the combined Televisa-Univision company.