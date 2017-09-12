University of Tulsa Adds JVC Camera as Coaching Tool

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC cameras are hot recruits for multiple college football teams this season. After West Virginia University brought in some JVC equipment, the company has announced that the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes have also added the JVC GY-HM650SC Prod HD sports coaching camera to its team to help with video coaching efforts.

Tulsa purchased the GY-HM650SC and began using it when practices began on Aug. 1. The cameras are able to integrate with the school’s XOS Thunder HD video editing platform.

The JVC camera is primarily used by the Tulsa video production crew during practice. The GY-HM650SC is used on the ground as a handheld camera for various drills. The camera records in the Sports Exchange Standard, making it an easier process to add the file to the server through a drag-and-drop process. Tulsa can also label plays in real time through an iPad.

JVC reports that Tulsa has discussed plans to acquire more JVC cameras for next season.