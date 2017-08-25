West Virginia University Implements JVC ProHD Cams into Practice

WAYNE, N.J.—As West Virginia University prepares for the upcoming college football season, it has a new addition to its team to help with practice. JVC delivered five JVC GY-HM620 ProHD cameras in time for the team’s first practice to allow the coaches to record footage.

The GY-HM620 cameras feature 3-CMOS image sensors to deliver F12 (60Hz) sensitivity and can record HD and SD footage in a variety of file formats. Two SDHC/SDXC media card slots to support relay mode for uninterrupted recording or simultaneously recording to both cards for instant backup or client copy. Additional features include dual XLR inputs, HD-SDI and HDMI outputs, and built-in stereo microphone.

WVU uses up to eight cameras during practice placed behind the end zone and near the sidelines. Some are used as handheld cameras, while others are kept on tripods. The cameras are primarily operated by student volunteers.