Unified Video Technologies Enhances uVOD Solution

MIAMI, FLA.— Unified Video Technologies will soon debut Release 1.5 of its white-label uVOD video-on-demand solution.



The uVOD solution offers customers a quick-launch, subscription-based video-on-demand platform that operates as an OPEX-expensed managed service.



The new uVOD release adds linear and on-demand programming delivery using a choice of transactional and subscription business models. Multiplatform capability supports streaming across Android and iOS mobile devices as well as computers and Smart TVs, ensuring customers can reach the widest possible audiences.



An new portal is easily operated via an intuitive Graphic User Interface that is compatible with all devices. The portal offers rich functionality including zapping between linear channels, full integration with Microsoft PlayReady DRM and customized back office subscriber management. Mobile applications are approved for download from the Apple iTunes and Android Play Stores. Analytics are provided for all management tools such as Traffic Sources, Event Tracking, Audience Data and E-Commerce.



uVOD was introduced in 2013 to help broadcasters, cable system operators, internet service providers and Telcos launch branded OTT services without investing in in-house OTT technology. It is available worldwide as a technology-only service and in specific regions as a technology plus content service that includes a library of major Hollywood classic and new release titles. As a managed service, back office business needs such as provisioning, fulfillment and billing are built into the system.