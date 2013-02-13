Unified Video Technologies Acquires Kit DIgital American Broadcast Unit

MIAMI -- Unified Video Technologies has acquired Kit Digital’s Broadcast System Integration Unit for the Americas. The acquisition was made by Unified’s WWBroadcast subsidiary for an undiclosed sum. Unified will enhance the system integration services provided by Kit Digital with a consultative approach by developing and implementing high-performance workflows, providing media processing, and introducing managed services.



Unified views the acquisition of the Broadcast Systems Integration Unit, which Kit Digital divested as part of its restructuring process, as a key opportunity to acquire an ongoing pipeline of clients, and as complementary to Unified’s skill sets in the areas of software, integrated workflows and media-in-the-cloud. Unified Video Technologies is headquartered in the former Kit Digital Broadcast System Integration Unit facilities and staffed by unit professionals to ensure service continuity.



