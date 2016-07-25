Twitter Scores Live Streaming for MLB, NHL Games

SAN FRANCISCO—Twitter going all-in on live streaming for sports, as the company has announced that it recently closed a partnership with both the MLB and NHL to stream weekly out-of-market games. In addition, OTT network 120 Sports will produce nightly multi-sports highlight show “The Rally.” All live streaming deals are through the social media site’s new partnership with MLBAM.

Live streams of out-of-market MLB and NHL games will be offered once a week to both logged-in and logged-out Twitter users in the U.S. Worldwide users will also be able to access MLB games, except in select international territories. Twitter will release a schedule for the games at a later date.

“The Rally” will integrate Twitter’s platform into its live streaming program, using Twitter-based data to determine live trending topics and adding interactive elements.

This announcement comes on the heel of Twitter landing other sports streaming deals, including for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the Pac-12 Network.