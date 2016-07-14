Pac-12 Networks to Offer Live Streams Via Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO—Twitter continues to grow its stable of live streaming content, as Pac-12 Networks has announced that the social media site will be its streaming partner for Pac-12 Plus, a broadband network of live events produced by the conference’s 12 universities. More than 150 games are expected to be live streamed via Twitter during the 2016-2017 academic year.

The Pac-12—which consists of the University of Arizona, Arizon State, University of California, University of Colorado, University of Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford University, UCLA, USC, University of Utah, University of Washington, and Washington State—will provide live streams of soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, baseball, ice hockey, swimming & diving, softball, track & field, wrestling, lacrosse, tennis and water polo.

The events are also expected to be streamed on university official athletic sites and Pac-12.com.