TVU Networks set to grow

TVU Networks recently announced the company has secured a new round of investment funding. SoftBank Ventures Korea (SBVK) has joined TVU’s initial investors Altos Ventures and New Atlantic Ventures in providing a new round of funding that will enable TVU to accelerate its industry-leading innovation in IP-based video transmission, management and distribution solutions; further its market leadership in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and expand its global market presence in Europe and Latin America.

Over the past three years, TVU Networks has been a field-tested leader in the evolution of mobile newsgathering tools. The company introduced an HD newsgathering backpack, the TVUPack TM8100, in early 2010. The next year, TVU introduced TVU Anywhere, a fully-integrated newsgathering app for mobile devices. TVU has been at the forefront of developing smaller, ultra-lightweight 3G/4G mobile uplink solutions with the introduction of the TVUPack Mini and the TVUPack Mini SE. The company most recently introduced TVUPack TM8200, a modular cellular uplink solution.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of products gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is the original one-button-operation newsgathering backpack, is simple to use and provides broadcasters with a low-latency signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events on every continent including the London Olympics, U.S. presidential election primaries, the World Cup, Hurricane Sandy, the World Series and the Super Bowl.