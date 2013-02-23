TVU Networks set to grow
TVU Networks recently announced the company has secured a new round of investment funding. SoftBank Ventures Korea (SBVK) has joined TVU’s initial investors Altos Ventures and New Atlantic Ventures in providing a new round of funding that will enable TVU to accelerate its industry-leading innovation in IP-based video transmission, management and distribution solutions; further its market leadership in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and expand its global market presence in Europe and Latin America.
Over the past three years, TVU Networks has been a field-tested leader in the evolution of mobile newsgathering tools. The company introduced an HD newsgathering backpack, the TVUPack TM8100, in early 2010. The next year, TVU introduced TVU Anywhere, a fully-integrated newsgathering app for mobile devices. TVU has been at the forefront of developing smaller, ultra-lightweight 3G/4G mobile uplink solutions with the introduction of the TVUPack Mini and the TVUPack Mini SE. The company most recently introduced TVUPack TM8200, a modular cellular uplink solution.
Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of products gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is the original one-button-operation newsgathering backpack, is simple to use and provides broadcasters with a low-latency signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events on every continent including the London Olympics, U.S. presidential election primaries, the World Cup, Hurricane Sandy, the World Series and the Super Bowl.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox