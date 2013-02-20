TVU Networks Secures Funding from SoftBank Ventures Korea

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA— TVU Networks has secured a new round of investment funding.



SoftBank Ventures Korea has joined the mobile live broadcast solutions provider’s initial investors Altos Ventures and New Atlantic Ventures in providing a new round of financing to enable the company to pursue innovations in IP-based video transmission, management and distribution solutions. TVU also plans to expand its market share in North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, as well as expand its presence in Europe and Latin America.



TVU Networks has field-tested the evolution of mobile newsgathering tools. The company introduced the its HD newsgathering backpack, the TVUPack TM8100 in 2010. The company next rolled out TVU Anywhere, a fully-integrated newsgathering app for mobile devices. TVU also introduced smaller, ultra-lightweight 3G/4G mobile uplink solutions: the TVUPack Mini and the TVUPack Mini SE, in addition to the recently-launched TVUPack TM8200, a modular cellular uplink backpack.



TVUPack products have been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of events including the London Olympics, U.S. presidential election primaries and Hurricane Sandy.



