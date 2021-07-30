TVU Networks Hires Douglas Russell as NW Regional Accounts Manager

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–TVU Networks announced the appointment of Douglas Russell as the Northwest regional accounts manager, North America Sales. He will be based in Seattle.

In a company statement, Kyle Luther, vice president of sales, North America, TVU Networks, said, “I’m thrilled to have someone of Doug’s caliber join us to take excellent care of our existing customers as well as develop new relationships in the area. His base of technical and sales experience is so broad it allows him to see things from many different perspectives. He’s got unique insights to offer on all the markets we serve – from corporate A/V, to live events and streaming, to PEG and professional sports. He’s going to be a tremendous asset to our TVU team.”

Russell joins the company from a varied A/V background, including senior-level engineering positions at Amazon Prime Sports and Keycode Media and field engineer at Raytheon. While at Keycode Media, he worked his way up to an account manager role, advising clients on the optimal systems for live production, broadcast, streaming, and post-production workflows. Russell also served as the director of operations for the live streaming company FlipOn.TV, and as product manager for Behringer North America.

“TVU has a strong reputation in the industry for being a customer focused and agile organization, and I’m excited to have joined at this time,” said Russell. “I’ve been amazed to see the speed at which TVU operates, delivers solution enhancements, and accommodates customers’ needs. I’m eager to engage with my TVU clients across the northwest and work with them on employing technology that will simplify their workflow and expand their ability to provide content to their audience.”