TVU Networks Adds Icelandic Reseller

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks has closed a deal with Icelandic reseller Nyja Umbodid ehf, expanding its European presence. The distributor supports the professional audio and video markets in Iceland.

Per the new agreement, Nyja Umbodid ehf will provide TVU’s technology to capture, transmit and distribute live video over IP to web and broadcast audiences. According the TVU’s press release, Nyja Umbodid ehf has closed its first sale of TVU equipment, providing gear to the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV).