TVN selects EVS for fast-turnaround TV entertainment workflow

In close partnership with its Chile representative, Intervideo, EVS delivered a solution consisting of a six-channel XT series server along with the IPDirector suite of video production management applications, LSM remote controller and XTAccess gateway. The solution is integrated with Avid storage and non-linear editing systems working in XDCAM.

TVN were interested in developing a new workflow in Santiago following their experience using the same tools for multi-camera ingest at the Summer Games in London last year.

The XT server is configured with four channels for ingest and two for output. IPDirector logs the incoming content and sends it to an Avid ISIS 5000 storage system, while XTAccess facilitates media exchange with the Avid systems.

After extensive testing in Santiago, TVN deployed the EVS solution at The Summer Games in London - the first time it had used an EVS system at such a high-profile event. Used for a mixture of programming including news updates from the competitions, EVS XT and XS servers were configured with five channels for ingest and one for playout. One IPDirector suite was used for ingest, logging and browsing feeds, with another managing playout control. Integration with Avid editing and storage systems was a key requirement which was facilitated by XT Access.