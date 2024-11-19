TVN Adds Multiple Leader, Phabrix T&M Devices for New OB Vehicle

TVN Live Production uses multiple Leader and Phabrix test and measurement units to measure IP streams, 12G/3G/HD SDI, HDR/SDR color space and audio in its new TVN-OB8 vehicle.

THATCHAM, U.K.—Outside broadcast (OB) expert TVN Live Production has purchased multiple Leader and Phabrix test and measurement units for TVN-OB8, its latest live production truck designed for ultra HD (UHD), high dynamic range (HDR) and immersive audio.

The vehicle joins the company’s European fleet, which now numbers 11 OB vans and 13 SNG units.

“At the beginning of the UHD era, we were looking for measuring devices that could recognize the new standard and display it properly,” TVN Chief Technology Officer Christoph Moll said. “Working closely with our partner Logic Media Solutions, we chose Leader and Phabrix technology due to their products’ user configurability and full operational flexibility. Leader/Phabrix products have been supplied and proven indispensable to all of our live production units, which are deployed at a huge number of live production events, including festivals and UEFA tournaments such as the Champions League.”

The OB company’s desire for a flexible T&M device was mainly why TVN Live Production purchased seven Leader LV5600 waveform monitors. The devices are compatible with SDI and IP signals for use with TVN-OB8, the company said.

TVN Live Production needed a T&M solution that could measure IP streams, 12G/3G/HD SDI, HDR/SDR color space and audio. After comparing its options, the OB company decided on a solution from Leader. TVN also purchased two Phabrix QxP portable waveform monitors, which are 25G ST 2110 and 12G-SDI capable and will be used for all measurements outside the new truck, it said.

The units’ reliability, ease of use, clear signal display, variable measurement options and ability to access firmware upgrades with new features were among TVN’s reasons for returning to Leader and Phabrix brands over the years, it said.

“We are happy to fulfill the highest requirements and special requests of our clients in order to achieve the best possible production results at all times,” Moll said. “We also achieve production quality and convenience with the corresponding high end equipment of our mobile units, using the best video and audio technology available. We therefore rely on suppliers like Leader and PHABRIX who share our high standards for the most innovative solutions.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.