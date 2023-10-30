TVN Live Production Invests In Phabrix And Leader T&M Devices

THATCHAM, U.K.—Test and measurement provider Phabrix, a Leader Company, has announced that its distributor, Logic Media Solutions, has sold multiple Phabrix Qx rasterizers, Leader LV5600 waveform monitors and LV7600 rasterizers to TVN Live Production.

Headquartered in Hanover, Germany, TVN is one of Europe’s leading providers of mobile television services, working on high-profile productions including soccer tournaments and music festivals for more than 35 years. The company is also in demand as a supplier and partner in the development and introduction of innovative technical solutions.

The adoption of Ultra-High Definition (HDR) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) production workflows provided the impetus for TVN’s latest investment in T&M and monitoring equipment, the companies said.

“With the beginning of the era of UHD and HDR, it was an easy decision to choose Phabrix instruments for our technical positions, and Leader instruments for our operator positions” said TVN CEO Markus Osthaus, adding that the two brands’ products fulfilled the company’s requirements for “user-friendly and flexible measurement devices for professional broadcast use”.

Working closely with Christophe Bingemer, managing director of Phabrix/Leader reseller Logic Media Solutions, TVN decided upon an investment comprising Phabrix Qx rasterizers, Leader LV5600 waveform monitors and LV7600 rasterizers.

The Qx rasterizer brings together all the advanced tools required for transitioning to the next generation of video formats. Designed for HD/3G/6G/12-SDI and IP ST 2110/2022-7/2022-6 environments, as well as 4K/UHD production and advanced HDR analysis, the instrument set includes tools for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring and product development.

Also supporting both new and legacy workflows, the Leader LV5600 is a ‘True Hybrid’ waveform monitor compatible with 4K/HD/SD-SDI signals and UHD/HD/SD IP signals, the company said.

The LV7600 rasterizer offers the same capabilities as the flagship LV5600 but in a low-profile 19 inch 1U form-factor for easy rack or desk mounting. Engineering-related features include test pattern generation, eye pattern display, closed-caption monitoring, CIE chroma chart, HDR measurement, focus assist, customizable screen layout, tally interface and 4K/UHD operation as well as 10G/25G IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces.

Osthaus said that the new Phabrix and Leader equipment has already been deployed during its commitments to multiple tournaments: “TVN applies Phabrix/Leader measurement equipment at all Bundesliga matches, as well as UEFA tournaments such as Champions League, Europa League and Conference League – thus always providing the best picture quality and signal quality for our customers.”

As to the future, further investments in Leader group products are evidently a possibility. “When we plan and set up new studios or OB vans, the Phabrix/Leader products have become part of our standard equipment,” noted Osthaus, adding that the brands have “always been at the cutting edge of technology, and usually ahead of the competition in terms of innovation.”

“It is always gratifying to hear that a company with such a prestigious track-record as TVN Live Production has put its trust in Phabrix and Leader T&M and monitoring equipment for its work on hugely important productions like Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League,” Masayoshi Ishihara, managing director, Leader Europe said. “With expectations rising ever-higher in the era of UHD and HDR production, TVN can depend upon the versatility and robust performance of the Qx rasterizers and LV5600 monitors to ensure that its customers – and their viewers – experience the best possible quality every time.”