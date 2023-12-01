VersusGame Reports `Extraordinary' Interest in Gamified Content for ABC’s `The Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES—As broadcasters look for ways to better engage audiences and reverse declining ratings, VersusGame and ABC are reporting some of the results of their collaboration to offer “gamified content” for the 20th Season of The Bachelorette.

The effort was created to bring a new layer of excitement and engagement to the hit reality show, by allowing fans to immerse themselves in the drama like never before, the network and Versus Game said.

The heart of this partnership was the introduction of exclusive interactive games posted weekly and available from the official show page. These games were designed to not only capture the essence of the show, but also encourage the audience to act on their predictions and opinions throughout the entire season. Fans were encouraged to participate in predicting outcomes, analyzing cast members' choices, and voicing their opinions on leading lady Charity's journey in a fun and competitive environment, VersusGame said.

This produced some notable engagement metrics.

(Image credit: VersusGame)

The first-click engagement rate reached 94.5%, underscoring the immediate appeal and captivating nature of the interactive games. Moreover, the partnership achieved a peak average session time of 6 minutes and 57 seconds, which highlighted the appeal of the interactive experience as they indulged in predicting the unfolding drama of The Bachelorette, VersusGame reported.

In addition, the sign-up to gameplay rate reached an hefty 54.49%, highlighting the strong desire of fans to actively put their predictions to the test. A staggering 45% of viewers who encountered the interactive games actually participated, VersusGame said.

"The response to our collaboration with ABC for Season 20 of The Bachelorette has been nothing short of extraordinary," said John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame. "The integration of gamified content within the already impressive Bachelorette ecosystem has added an appealing layer of interactiveness to the show for its dedicated audience. We're thrilled to have contributed to providing ABC viewers with a unique opportunity to be a part of the action."

On the Bachelorette-branded Minigames hub, viewers could dive into the relevant and intriguing games. The game environment became a valuable additional part of the viewing experience, with its seamless integration into the show's main page on ABC's official website, abc.com/shows/the-bachelorette. The partnership's innovation extended beyond the screen, as fans eagerly embraced the opportunity to become active participants in the unfolding narrative, VersusGame said.