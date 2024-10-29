Live Media Group Deploys IP-Native MU-16 Mobile Unit With Dual Calrec Argo Consoles, ImPulse Core

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Mobile production truck provider Live Media Group has added a 72-dual fader Calrec Argo Q and a 48-fader Argo S console to its new MU-16 mobile unit.

Designed and built exclusively for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the vehicle debuted with the July 6 episode of “AEW Collision” on TNT from the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

The new truck is equipped with dual Argo control surfaces and doubles as a Calrec IP ImPulse core for redundancy. It marks a milestone for the Columbus-based mobile facilities company, which moves to a native internet-protocol production environment for the first time.

“The fact that the Argo and the ImPulse cores are ST 2110 IP-native was a big factor in our decision to go down this route,” Live Media Group sound engineer Kevin Norris said. “It totally removes the need for any of the conversion or audio bridging we have required on our previous installs, which saves us space and simplifies all our interconnections.

“We’ve worked with Calrec for many years, and our operator base knows the console workflow well,” he added. “Not only do we find them easy to drive, but our relationship with the team at Calrec means that we’re able to plan hardware adjustments in advance.”

The truck runs two Argo surfaces from one pair of redundant ImPulse cores. Its Argo Q surface operates as the main mixing console. The compact Argo S serves as a subconsole.

“We’re also operating two complete IP networks: one for all the Calrec AoIP I/O boxes connected to the truck and a second 2110 network with EVS Cerebrum control and Arista MCS as the Software Designed Network,” Norris said.

More information is available on the Calrec and Live Media Group websites.