FCC Commissioner Simington Reports Staff Changes

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission commissioner Nathan Simington announces two departures from his office.

Simington reported that Adam Cassady, Commissioner Simington’s chief of staff, departed the agency and began a new role as (Acting) Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Administrator.

“I want to sincerely thank my longtime colleague Adam Cassady for his incredible work over the years, and particularly, for his service more recently as my chief of staff,” Simington said. “As principal advisor to the President on telecommunications matters, manager of the federal spectrum, and administrator of various broadband funding programs, NTIA is a vital part of the communications ecosystem. I can think of no better person than Adam to help lead the way at NTIA in this Administration and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Carlos Minnix, Commissioner Simington’s staff assistant, has also left the office and has assumed a similar role in chairman Carr’s office. “I am very grateful for all of Carlos’s efforts as part of my team and I wish him the best as a new member of Chairman Carr’s office.”

The Republican commissioner Simington joined the FCC in 2020. His term has expired but he can remain at the agency until Jan. 3, 2026 . Last year, he told Politico that he would like to serve a second term but would need to be renominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

The FCC is currently deadlocked with two republicans and two Democrats. One of the Democrats, commissioner Geoffrey Starks has announced he plans to leave the agency this spring . President Trump has nominated Olivia Trusty to serve on the Federal Communications Commission.