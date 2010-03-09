T-VIPS Launches 3D Video Transport Solutions at NAB

T-VIPS, a Norwegian-based provider of professional video contribution and distribution solutions, today is introducing new 3D, JPEG2000-based video transport, ATSC and video processing & switching solutions at the NAB Show next month.



NAB will mark the U.S. debut of the company’s TVG450 video gateway as well as the introduction of a range of ATSC ready video processing and management products; the IP enabled CP525 cMUX product and 3D over IP video gateways.



“3D and IP are going to be the major talking points at NAB and we have the right feature set to be very successful in both areas,” Johnny Dolvik, CEO, T-VIPS said. “We pioneered JPEG2000-based transport over IP for the broadcast industry, being the first to launch, ship and deploy this new category of solutions. Video transport over IP is now accepted by most engineering teams in North America, with both quality and economic factors leading to a very real acceleration of IP deployment, which we are well placed to benefit from. The US debut at NAB 2010 of our next generation JPEG2000 solution, the TVG 450, means that we are advancing our technology lead which will enable us to provide more and more broadcasters with the advantages of IP-based video transport,” concludes Dolvik.



“T-VIPS has made a great leap forward in North America since we were last at NAB,” says Joe LoGrosso, VP and General Manager, T-VIPS Inc. “In IP video transport we have built on our studio-to-studio business by winning important sports contracts from the Big Ten network and for the Vancouver Olympics. We are making major inroads with contract wins in ATSC and we have strenghtened the team through the addition of industry expert, Peter Wharton. I am particularly excited to see the reception for our new JPEG2000-based solutions and our 3D video transport demo, which I am sure will be a big hit at the show.”



