TVG Expands Volicon Observer System

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Horse racing network TVG is expanding its Observer monitoring and logging system from Volicon after recently acquiring rival network HRTV. The two stations now work out of TVG’s Los Angeles studios with Volicon systems allowing compliance monitoring for each HD network signal and providing desktop access to live and recorded content from TVG and HRTV.

The Observer systems records all aired content from both stations and provides instant access to it through a Web-based interface. Multiple users can locate, stream and review content immediately after broadcast through the desktop. The Observer system can also be used to check ad spots and allows directors and producers to review programs.

Volicon is a provider of enterprise media, intelligence, monitoring and compliance logging technology for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators.