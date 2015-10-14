TVfreedom.org and Antennas Direct Kick Off ‘Broadcast TV Liberation Tour’

WASHINGTON—Kicking off a four-state, five-city tour on Friday, Oct. 16, TVfreedom.org and Antennas Direct’s “Broadcast TV Liberation Tour” will make its first stop in Aluquerque, N.M. As part of a public awareness and educational outreach campaign to inform consumers of the ability to access local TV broadcast channels via an advanced digital antenna, the two organizations will give away 2,000 broadcast television antennas over its two-week tour.

Here are the details for each of the stops on the “Broadcast TV Liberation Tour”:

Albuquerque, N.M.

7 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16

Broadcast Partner: KOB-TV

American Home Furniture Parking Lot, 3535 Menaul Blvd. NE, 87107

12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19

Broadcast Partner: KUSA-TV

Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle, 80204

7 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21

Broadcast Partner: KOTA-TV

Main Street Square, 512 Main Street, 57701

Sioux Falls, S.D.



6:45 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23

Broadcast Partner: KELOLAND TV

KELO News Station, 501 South Phillips Ave., 57104

Oklahoma City



10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31

Broadcast Partner: KWTV

National Weather Center, 120 David L Boren Blvd., Norman, Okla. 73072

The National Association of Broadcasters is also partnering in the antenna giveaway. For more information, click here.

