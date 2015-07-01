San Francisco to Host Free Antenna Giveaway

A resident of Washington D.C. picks up his free TV antenna.



WASHINGTON– TVFreedom.org and Antennas Direct will give away over 300 indoor digital broadcast TV antennas in San Francisco's Chinatown on Friday, July 3, 2015 at 9:00 A.M. PT. The giveaway will be held in conjunction with this week's 2015 OCA National Convention. This is the latest stop in the TVfreedom.org/Antennas Direct joint TV Liberation Tour that was launched last year and will include several new, yet-to-be-announced, tour stops in 2015.

The event will feature a tour bus with big picture screen HD TV's, information on the local broadcast TV channels available to San Franciscans and other promotional giveaway items such as t-shirts and discount coupons to purchase additional antennas online.

Antennas Direct will be giving away its ClearStream Eclipse TV antennas which will allow viewers to watch dozens of local broadcast TV channels in the San Francisco Bay area for free.

TVFreedom.org and Antennas Direct have hosted similar giveaways in the past year, including one in Washington D.C. last November in which they gave away more than a thousand antennas. .