TVB Names Hadassa Gerber Senior Vice President and Chief Research Officer

NEW YORK—TVB, the not-for-profit trade association for U.S. commercial broadcast television, announced that Hadassa Gerber has been named senior vice president and chief research officer, effective immediately. Gerber brings more than 30 years of media research experience and agency expertise to her new role at TVB. She has worked with numerous blue-chip companies, agency executives, and brand managers, to help develop innovative solutions to solve complex marketing challenges and efficiently allocate resources to maximize return on investment.



“Hadassa will be instrumental in helping the TVB extend its core research capabilities while introducing new concepts to aide our customers with their media purchasing decisions by quantifying the value of local broadcast television’s role as the most influential advertising medium,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO.



Gerber joins TVB from the Syndicated Network Television Association where she served as the director of research and Systems for 12 years. Prior to joining SNTA in 2002, she spent 20 years serving in several senior and executive director roles for leading advertising agencies including Y&R, Media Edge, DeWitt Media Inc., Wells, Rich Greene Inc., and McCann-Erickson Inc. Throughout her agency career, she provided strategic marketing and media direction to growing companies and top brands. Ms. Gerber has experience across all facets of the media services industry including strategic planning, media research, budgeting, targeting, creative, channel selection, and scheduling.



Gerber earned a Master’s degree in Marketing and Bachelor’s degree in Marketing/Advertising (Magna Cum Laude) from Baruch College. She is currently a member of the Council for Research Excellence and serves on the CRE’s Media Consumption and Engagement Committee.

