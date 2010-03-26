TV White Space Experimental Licenses Granted

From Doug Lung’s (most excellent) RF Report:

WASHINGTON: Two experimental TV band white space licenses are included in the FCC list of experimental license applications granted from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1, 2010. WF2XGC was issued to TV Band Service LLC for use of 168-216 MHz and 470-608 MHz “to conduct research by using vacant spectrum in the television broadcast [band], for the testing of fixed white space devices.”



This is the second license I’ve seen that authorized use of the 6 MHz wireless spectrum below Ch. 7. I wonder if the 168-174 MHz band is being eyed for possible reallocation from its current use for land-mobile services to a new allocation to provide more spectrum for-white space devices? WF2XGC authorizes fixed use in the Wilmington, N.C. area.



Spectrum Bridge, one of the companies applying to become a white-space database manager, received license WF2XFA to conduct research on white-space devices using 174-216 MHz (Chs.7-13) and 470-608 MHz (Chs. 14-36) in Lake Mary, Fla.



Other license grants that may be of interest to readers include Virginia Tech’s license to use 902-928 MHz, 2000-2100 MHz (part of the 2 GHz BAS band), 2400-2483.5 MHz and 5650-6000 MHz “for research and testing RF hardware” with mobile transmitters in Blacksburg, Va. Boeing received permission to operate in frequency bands between 420 MHz and 5875 MHz for “testing communication network system” with mobile units operating from ground to 5,000 feet above Smartt Field in St. Charles, Mo.



Matthew T. Kaufman was granted experimental license WF2XGP to use part of the 700 MHz band, 760 – 780 MHz, to “perform a non-line-of-sight digital network experimentation” with fixed and mobile devices in Los Gatos and Bonny Doon, Calif. This grant is interesting as Kaufman will be conducting other experiments simultaneously using amateur radio frequencies in the 900 MHz and 3.4 GHz bands. The fixed station will be located on a ridge about 15 miles from where temporary fixed and mobile stations will be deployed. He plans to use 5 MHz-wide OFDM modulation for the 700 MHz links.



Kaufman stated the specific objectives of the experiment are, “to determine the real-world performance of the 700 MHz band for deploying ad-hoc digital networks of both hub-and-spoke and mesh configuration in extreme non-line-of-sight conditions. The test community has a wide variety of vegetation, including redwood forest, and steep terrain. The results of this experiment will contribute to the future development of rapidly-deployable public safety networks for disaster situations.”



Other experimental license grants in the list include frequencies used by broadcasters but will be used for antenna testing and thus are unlikely to cause interference.