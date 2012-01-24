TV Tools Oy to Serve as Wohler Dealer in Finland



SAN FRANCISCO: Wohler Technologies today announced that Helsinki-based TV Tools Oy will be serving as a Wohler representative and reseller within Finland. The company will offer the full portfolio of Wohler’s signal management and confidence monitoring solutions, including the new DVM-2443 video monitor and the RMQ 230 quad split monitor.



TV Tools Oy imports, sells, and markets video and audio solutions and information systems from leading manufacturers. The company also designs, builds, and maintains systems ranging in size and complexity from a single editing station to solutions for the world’s largest cruise liners.





