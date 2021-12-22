TV Tech’s Top 10 2021 Online Stories

The importance of NextGen TV for the readers of TV Tech was readily apparent in this year’s list of our most popular online stories, with ATSC 3.0 themed articles grabbing three of the top ten spots.

But sex, or more specifically the remastering of the popular "Sex in the City” TV series for streaming topped the list, with articles relating to such topics as sports, pay TV, COVID-19 and the weather also making in the top 10.

1. ‘Sex and the City’ Gets HD Remastering for HBO Max

HBO’s “Sex and the City” has gotten a make-over, with a newly remastered HD version of the series starring Sarah Jessica Parker debuting on HBO Max, TV Tech reported.

2. ATSC 3.0 Deployments: Where and When Will NextGen TV be Available?

NextGen TV broadcasts are expected to reach 45% of U.S. homes by the end of 2021

3. DirecTV and Dish in Terminal Orbit? Their Satellites Are About to Age Out

The two legacy satellite TV operators face an existential crisis that even a merger won't fix.

4. Sinclair, Bally Reveal Bally Sports Rebrand for RSNs

Sinclair RSNs will now feature the Bally Sports logo and regional monikers.

5. Journalists Getting COVID-19 Vaccine as Part of Phase 1c

They are scheduled to begin receiving vaccines around February.

6. New ATSC 3.0 Sets, Devices Launch at CES 2021

Sony, LG and BitRouter are among the companies debuting NextGen TV tech.

7. Report: Quarter of U.S. Households Intend to Cut Cable in 2021

That is nearly double the amount of people who cut the cord in 2020.

8. Broadcasters Eye ATSC 3.0 Rollout in 16 Additional Cities by End-of-Summer, Says Pearl

The launch of NextGen TV in the new markets will take the total above 40 cities.

9. Fox Weather Goes Live

The free ad-supported streaming service is live on mobile apps, the web and connected TVs.

10. Tegna-Dish Dispute Continues

Station group files complaint against Dish for bad-faith conduct and responds to claims.