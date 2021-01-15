New ATSC 3.0 Sets, Devices Launch at CES 2021

WASHINGTON—CES 2021 has wrapped up, but not before a number of new technologies and TV sets designed for the ATSC 3.0-powered NextGen TV standard were highlighted.

Prior to CES 2021, there were more than 20 TV models that were ATSC 3.0 compatible and available on the market, primarily from LG, Samsung and Sony. During the virtual conference, LG and Sony announced new TVs to add to those that are NextGen TV ready.

All of the TV models that Sony introduced as part of its Bravia XR line are ATSC 3.0 compatible. This includes the MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED TV models; MASTER Series A90J OLED TVs; A80J OLED TVs; X95J 4K LED TVs; and X92 and X90J 4K LED TVs. In total, between the different sizes available, Sony has 16 new models available that support NextGen TV.

LG, meanwhile, did not provide specific details on what, or how many, models now feature NextGen TV support, but it says that all of its new 2021 4K and 8K UHD TVs—which come in 55-, 65-, 77- and 88-inch sizes—are ATSC 3.0 compatible. In addition, LG says it has integrated the HD HomeRun app into its new webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, interfacing with the ATSC 3.0 receiver in the HD HomeRun Connect gateway device. The new OS is included in LG’s 2021 OLED, QNED and Nanocell 4K and 8K TV models.

Samsung, meanwhile, provided no new TVs that support ATSC 3.0, but continues to sell their previously announced models.

“The stars are aligning to make 2021 the tipping point for NextGen TV powered by ATSC 3.0,” said Dr. Jong Kim, senior vice president, LG Electronics and president of LG’s Zenith R&D Lab.

In addition, BitRouter announced during CES that its ZapperBox platform is now available to be licensed by other brands and that ZapperBox itself will be coming out in the second quarter of 2021. ZapperBox is an ATSC 3.0 set-top box. BitRouter also announced a new ATSC 3.0 receiver, 3pi.

Pearl TV, a business group comprised of owners of more than 750 broadcast stations, are pleased with the advancements of this initial rollout of NextGenTV-equipped receivers from LG, Samsung, Sony, BitRouter and HD HomeRun-maker Silicon Dust. The availability of these technologies will only help as Pearl TV and broadcasters across the country push for the rollout of NextGen TV.

“As the consumer technology industry begins to diversify its choices with more models and more affordable products for viewers, broadcasters will continue to push ahead with plans to initiate NextGen TV service in key markets throughout the country,” said Anne Schelle, Pearl TV managing director.