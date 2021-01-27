Sinclair, Bally Reveal Bally Sports Rebrand for RSNs

BALTIMORE & PROVIDENCE, R.I.—Sinclair Broadcast Group and Bally Sports have debuted the Bally Sports logo and regional monikers for Sinclair’s owned and operated regional sports networks. The Bally Sports logos will replace the current Fox Sports regional logos when the official rebrand takes place.

“We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally’s,” said Steve Rosenberg, president of Local Sports, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “The upcoming rebrand across our RSN footprint is incredibly exciting, not only for our entire portfolio, but for loyal sports fans across the country.”

As part of the rebrand, Sinclair’s Prime Ticket will become Bally Sports SoCal and Sports Time Ohio will become Bally Sports Great Lakes, monikers that Sinclair and Bally say align with the region’s true geographical roots.

In addition, Fox Sports Carolinas and Fox Sports Tennessee will sunset as part of an effort to streamline offerings. The live games available through these RSNs, which include Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes games, will head to Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South) and Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast).

(Image credit: Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Nineteen total RSNs will be rebranded. In addition to the above mentioned, the new RSN monikers include Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The new logo was created by Interbrand and features Bally’s traditional red script above a red “Sports” typography.

No official date for the rebranding has been announced, with Sinclair saying that it will take place “in the coming months.”

For more information, visit www.sbgi.net.