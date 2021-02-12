‘Sex and the City’ Gets HD Remastering for HBO Max

NEW YORK—HBO’s “Sex and the City” has gotten a make-over, with a newly remastered HD version of the series starring Sarah Jessica Parker debuting on HBO Max as of Friday, Feb. 12.

For the first time, “Sex and the City” will be available in 16:9 full frame aspect ratio, displaying the show in an extended frame for wide-screen viewing. The higher resolution also offers enhanced and richer color and additional depth not available in standard definition, WarnerMedia said.

“Sex and the City,” which aired from 1998-2004, was shot on film and mastered in standard definition. WarnerMedia says that over the past year the film negatives for the series were scanned 4K to create HD masters.

This upgrade comes ahead of the upcoming mini-series “And Just Like That …,” which reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon as their iconic “Sex and the City” characters in the latest chapter of their lives. Production on “And Just Like That …” begins in New York this spring.

Here is a trailer highlighting the newly remastered “Sex and the City”: