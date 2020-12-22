Journalists Getting COVID-19 Vaccine as Part of Phase 1c

WASHINGTON—Broadcast journalists and other frontline media workers have an idea on when they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization and Practices has voted that frontline broadcasters will be included in phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which could begin in February.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is being given to frontline medical workers and those in nursing homes. Phase 1b will allow for adults 75 and older and frontline essential workers to receive the vaccine—like first responders, the education sector, food and agriculture, manufacturing, grocery stores, US postal workers, public transit workers and correction workers.

Phase 1c will then prioritize adults 65-76 and people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as a second group of frontline essential workers, which includes broadcast journalists, transportation and logistics, food service, construction, finance, IT, communication, the energy sector, the legal sector, public safety, water and wastewater industries.

According to NPR, phase 1c rollout could start as early as February .