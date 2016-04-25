TV Technology Announces 2016 NAB Best of Show Award Winners

LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2016 NAB Show.



NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.



Product details will be posted shortly. The winners are:

Accelerated Media Technologies — ENGenesis LTE IP-Based 2/7GHz ENG BAS Band System

Accelerated Media Technologies — CID-Passport

Akamai— Broadcast Operations Control Center and Services

Aspera - FASPstream Software for Live and Near-live Video Streaming

Avid — Avid NEXIS Intelligent Storage Platform

Bitcentral— Continuum 24/7 Automated Digital News Channel Solution

Black Box — DKM FX 4K60 Interface Cards

Blackmagic Design — Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder

Bridge Technologies — Timeline Data Analysis

Canon— COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm T4.4L Zoom Lens

Canon — ME200S—SH Multi-Purpose Camera

ChyronHego — ChyronHego LyricX

Clear-com — Freespeak II-Base Wireless Intercom System

Cobalt Digital — Cobalt Digital 9922-2FS for openGear

Datavideo — KMU-100

DekTec — DTU-315: ATSC 3.0 test modulator

Embrionix— emSFP-GATEWAY SDI/IP Conversion Module

ENCO — MOM-Media Operations Manager

Evertz— evEDGE Software Defined Compute/Routing Platform

Fujifilm/Fujinon — UA107x8.4 4K Ultra HD Field Lens

Fusion Broadcast — ORD-55 : OLED 4K Reference Display System

GatesAir— Maxiva High-Power UHF Air-Cooled Transmitters

GatesAir— Maxiva XTE Multiformat Exciter for TV Transmitters

Grass Valley — iTX On-Demand

Grass Valley — GV Korona K-Frame S-series Production Switcher

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC — PARALLAX Liquid Cooled Solid-State Transmitter

IHSE USA — Draco ultra DisplayPort 4K Extender for KVM

IHSE USA — Draco UNI matrix switch for KVM, USB & SDI formats

Ikegami— UHK-430 4K/HD Portable Camera System

Ikegami — HDL-F3000 Ultra Low-Light Multi-Purpose Compact Camera

Imagine Communications — xG Schedule Cloud-Based Planning and Scheduling

iZotope — RX 5 Audio Editor Advanced

JVCKENWOOD— GY-HM200SP Sports Production Streaming Camcorder

Lawo — V__matrix

LiveU— LiveU MultiPoint IP-Based Distribution Workflow

Matrox— Matrox Monarch LCS Lecture Capture Appliance

Miller Camera Support — arrowX Fluid Head Series

NeoGroupe— NBS Assets Tracking Solution

Net Insight AB — Sye

NewTek— Network Device Interface (NDI)

NICE PEOPLE AT WORK (NPAW) — YOUBORA Business Intelligence/Video Analytics Platform

ONEtastic— ONETASTIC Spectrum Restorer

Paywizard — Expanded Paywizard Agile feature set

Pebble Beach Systems— Orca, Virtualized Channel-in-a-Box

PESA — Vidblox HTR

Planar, A Leyard Company — Leyard TW Series LED Video Wall

Pliant Technologies — CrewCom Professional Wireless Intercom

Pronology — Pronology mRes Multi-resolution Encoder

Ross Video — ACID Camera

RTS Intercom Systems — New Software for KP-Series Intercom Keypanels

ScheduALL— ScheduALL Portal

Semtech — UHDTV Application Specific Integrated Circuit

Sennheiser— EK 6042 Two—channel Camera Receiver

Sixty — Ease Live-Interactive, clickable on-air graphics

SmallHD— SmallHD HDR Production Monitors

Sony — HDC-4800 4K 8x High-Speed Camera System

SoftPanels — Softpanels LED Lights with Autocolor

Teamcast— Stream4Cast ATSC3.0 Modulation & IP Streaming Solution

Telemetrics — State of the Art Robotic Pan/Tilt Head

Teradek — Teradek Sphere

The Weather Company — Max Connect

Timecode Systems Limited — SyncBac Pro

Triveni Digital — GuideBuilder XM Signaling & Announcement System for ATSC 3.0

TSL Products — PAM-IP

TSL Products — MPA Audio Monitoring Family

TVU Networks — TVU RPS Live Multi-Camera Remote Production System

Visionsmith — LED ReLamp for Halogen Fresnels

Vizrt — Viz Story

V-Nova — Sky in Italy's HD IPTV Platform, powered by Perseus

Wheatstone— LXE Digital Audio TV Master Control Console

Yospace— yospaceCDS: Dynamic Ad Insertion for Live Simulcast

“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”