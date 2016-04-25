TV Technology Announces 2016 NAB Best of Show Award Winners
LAS VEGAS—TV Technology has announced the Best of Show Award winners for the 2016 NAB Show.
NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards are judged by a panel of engineers and industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. TV Technology is the industry’s leading magazine for technology news and reviews. Only a small number of products were selected to receive a Best of Show Award from among hundreds of new products in competition. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
Product details will be posted shortly. The winners are:
Accelerated Media Technologies — ENGenesis LTE IP-Based 2/7GHz ENG BAS Band System
Accelerated Media Technologies — CID-Passport
Akamai— Broadcast Operations Control Center and Services
Aspera - FASPstream Software for Live and Near-live Video Streaming
Avid — Avid NEXIS Intelligent Storage Platform
Bitcentral— Continuum 24/7 Automated Digital News Channel Solution
Black Box — DKM FX 4K60 Interface Cards
Blackmagic Design — Blackmagic URSA Studio Viewfinder
Bridge Technologies — Timeline Data Analysis
Canon— COMPACT-SERVO 18-80mm T4.4L Zoom Lens
Canon — ME200S—SH Multi-Purpose Camera
ChyronHego — ChyronHego LyricX
Clear-com — Freespeak II-Base Wireless Intercom System
Cobalt Digital — Cobalt Digital 9922-2FS for openGear
Datavideo — KMU-100
DekTec — DTU-315: ATSC 3.0 test modulator
Embrionix— emSFP-GATEWAY SDI/IP Conversion Module
ENCO — MOM-Media Operations Manager
Evertz— evEDGE Software Defined Compute/Routing Platform
Fujifilm/Fujinon — UA107x8.4 4K Ultra HD Field Lens
Fusion Broadcast — ORD-55 : OLED 4K Reference Display System
GatesAir— Maxiva High-Power UHF Air-Cooled Transmitters
GatesAir— Maxiva XTE Multiformat Exciter for TV Transmitters
Grass Valley — iTX On-Demand
Grass Valley — GV Korona K-Frame S-series Production Switcher
Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC — PARALLAX Liquid Cooled Solid-State Transmitter
IHSE USA — Draco ultra DisplayPort 4K Extender for KVM
IHSE USA — Draco UNI matrix switch for KVM, USB & SDI formats
Ikegami— UHK-430 4K/HD Portable Camera System
Ikegami — HDL-F3000 Ultra Low-Light Multi-Purpose Compact Camera
Imagine Communications — xG Schedule Cloud-Based Planning and Scheduling
iZotope — RX 5 Audio Editor Advanced
JVCKENWOOD— GY-HM200SP Sports Production Streaming Camcorder
Lawo — V__matrix
LiveU— LiveU MultiPoint IP-Based Distribution Workflow
Matrox— Matrox Monarch LCS Lecture Capture Appliance
Miller Camera Support — arrowX Fluid Head Series
NeoGroupe— NBS Assets Tracking Solution
Net Insight AB — Sye
NewTek— Network Device Interface (NDI)
NICE PEOPLE AT WORK (NPAW) — YOUBORA Business Intelligence/Video Analytics Platform
ONEtastic— ONETASTIC Spectrum Restorer
Paywizard — Expanded Paywizard Agile feature set
Pebble Beach Systems— Orca, Virtualized Channel-in-a-Box
PESA — Vidblox HTR
Planar, A Leyard Company — Leyard TW Series LED Video Wall
Pliant Technologies — CrewCom Professional Wireless Intercom
Pronology — Pronology mRes Multi-resolution Encoder
Ross Video — ACID Camera
RTS Intercom Systems — New Software for KP-Series Intercom Keypanels
ScheduALL— ScheduALL Portal
Semtech — UHDTV Application Specific Integrated Circuit
Sennheiser— EK 6042 Two—channel Camera Receiver
Sixty — Ease Live-Interactive, clickable on-air graphics
SmallHD— SmallHD HDR Production Monitors
Sony — HDC-4800 4K 8x High-Speed Camera System
SoftPanels — Softpanels LED Lights with Autocolor
Teamcast— Stream4Cast ATSC3.0 Modulation & IP Streaming Solution
Telemetrics — State of the Art Robotic Pan/Tilt Head
Teradek — Teradek Sphere
The Weather Company — Max Connect
Timecode Systems Limited — SyncBac Pro
Triveni Digital — GuideBuilder XM Signaling & Announcement System for ATSC 3.0
TSL Products — PAM-IP
TSL Products — MPA Audio Monitoring Family
TVU Networks — TVU RPS Live Multi-Camera Remote Production System
Visionsmith — LED ReLamp for Halogen Fresnels
Vizrt — Viz Story
V-Nova — Sky in Italy's HD IPTV Platform, powered by Perseus
Wheatstone— LXE Digital Audio TV Master Control Console
Yospace— yospaceCDS: Dynamic Ad Insertion for Live Simulcast
“We are enormously proud of our Best of Show recipients,” said NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. “Recognition with an award at the NAB Show from NewBay Media’s Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from our leading industry publications.”
