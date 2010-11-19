TV Tech Columnist Karl Paulsen Joins Diversified Systems



KENILWORTH, N.J.: Karl Paulsen has joined the Diversified Systems, the company said today. Paulsen brings more than 30 years of practical experience in systems design, consulting, broadcast television station engineering management.



Before joining Diversified, Paulsen was the chief technology officer for Azcar Technologies; director of engineering for Synergistic Technologies; vice president-general manager, and engineering vice president at Digital Post & Graphics in Seattle; and director of engineering for Alden Television’s broadcast properties--KTZZ-TV, KTDZ-TV, KTZO-TV--in Denver, Portland and Seattle. He has held design, supervisory or management positions in many facets of the media and entertainment industry, and worked in manufacturing/electronic systems product design.



A regular industry contributor to the field of system engineering and design for media and broadcast facilities, Paulsen has written about storage technologies in his monthly "Media Server Technology" column in TV Technology for more than a decade. He penned two books, “Video and Media Servers Technology & Applications” 1st & 2nd Editions; and a third “Moving Media Storage Technologies” (Focal Press, early 2011).



He is a Life Member and SBE Certified Broadcast Professional Engineer; SMPTE Fellow; IEEE member and served in officer positions for 10 years in the Pacific Northwest Section of SMPTE. Paulsen participates on the SMPTE Engineering Committees which develops and approves standards for the industry.



Karl brings further background and experience in software product design for consumer applications, high-end digital graphics and effects, IPTV and mobile DTV systems, as well as provided independent consulting and engineering services.



“Diversified Systems takes our leadership position in the industry seriously” said Kevin Collins, senior vice president of Diversified. “And bringing high profile experts like Karl Paulsen to our team is part of that commitment.”