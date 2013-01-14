TV Parma buys Etere MERP system

Italian regional broadcaster, Radio TV Parma has deployed an Etere MERP resource management software to control the workflows and processes of its four TV channels (TV Parma, TV Parma Shopping, TV Parma Sport and Radio Parma on TV).

Program planning, scheduling and rights management uses Etere BMS. This module also performs content lifecycle management. TV Parma staff use Etere Executive Editor to finalize the playlists and program secondary events.

At TV Parma, Etere Automation Main & Clone provides fully redundant playout automation. Master control equipment includes Gammared Shine video servers backed by 50TB of EMC VNX series storage.