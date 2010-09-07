TV One unveils all-in-one 3G-SDI DA, extender, HDMI converter

TV One has introduced the 1T-FC-677 an all-in-one 3G/HD/SD-SDI distribution amplifier, extender and HDMI converter.

The 1T-FC-677 allows SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI signals to be displayed on both an SDI and an HDMI monitor simultaneously. The high bit rate processing of 2.97Gb/s ensures fast signal transmission without signal loss and also allows greater flexibility in monitor selection.

The unit, which provides SDI extender and distribution capability, supports two equalized, reclocked 3G/HD/SD-SDI outputs independent of the HDMI output.

Automatic input signal type detection of 3G/HD/SD-SDI is provided, and up to eight channels of audio de-embedding is supported. Embedded SDI audio channels are automatically detected and are output over HDMI as either LPCM 2.0 or LPCM 7.1