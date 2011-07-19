TV One Releases New Routing Switcher



ERLANGER, Ky. - TV One has announced the release of their newest routing switcher, the 1T-MX-4355.



A 5x5 VGA matrix switcher with audio, the 1T-MX-4355 can distribute up to five VGA sources independently or simultaneously, while supporting stereo audio I/O. Additional sources (YPbPr, CV and SV) are supported with the use of cable adapters.



The 1T-MX-4355 provides buffered video paths to prevent cross talk, and can sustain cable distances of up to 210 feet (65 m). The unit reportedly supports all resolutions up to 1080i, including 480i – 1080p HDTV signals and VGA – WUXGA inputs and outputs.



Mechanical features include a locking DC connector, RS-232, Ethernet and infrared control supplement front panel input/output selection and an included rack mount kit.



The 1T-MX-4355 has a MSRP of $1,250.00.




